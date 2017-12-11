Saakashvili thinks he is "Putin's prisoner of war"

December 11, 2017 - FRN -





The ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili stated that he will go hungry until he is released or dies in prison.





He made his statement out of the courtroom 'cage', and later, after asking for a lawyer, he was allowed to sit next to the defense.





"If they put me in prison, I will starve to death, but everyone will know who committed this murder. They can kill me, but they will never kill the people of Ukraine and the will of the Ukrainians ... To live in a cage is to be a personal prisoner of the oligarchy.





I consider myself a prisoner of the Ukrainian oligarchy, Vladimir Putin. I consider myself a prisoner of war. I'm a prisoner of war, really. Because they are waging war against the Ukrainian people," Saakashvili said.











Inessa Sinchougova is an Editor and Journalist at Fort Russ News





















