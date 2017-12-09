Russia to classify state procurement information, bypass sanctions

December 8, 2017 - FRN -





The government has submitted a preliminary list of companies whose procurement information may become classified. State contracts of 126 companies may go to a closed procurement system form December 15th, especially those that concern defense orders.





The preliminary list includes 126 state corporations. Among them are the FSB, SVR, the General Staff, Gazprom, Rosneft, RZD, Rosseti, Rostelecom and other companies, as well as their subsidiaries. The list includes companies that have already been sanctioned by the US for participating in the Crimean Bridge project: FGU Glavgosexpertiza and its partners Hephaestus-M, Dolgoprudnensky NGO, Mytishchi Machine Building Plant. Also in the list are dozens of banks.





The government also recommends that contractors be listed under numbers, not names.





Such a measure is temporary and forced in connection with impending sanctions. The list published by the government reflects their understanding of ​​which corporations may fall under the influence of US sanctions in February 2018 or later.





Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



