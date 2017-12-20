Putin: We must put an end to external interference in Russian life

December 20, 2017 - FRN -









President of Russia Vladimir Putin has asked the special services to protect the public and political life of Russia from external interference.





The head of state made an address at a gala evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Day of State Security Officers.





Putin informed the audience that the task on the shoulders of domestic counterintelligence is to put a reliable barrier to foreign attempts to actively interfere in Russian political and public life.





The President of Russia enumerated the tasks to be performed by the employees of the Russian special services - information and analytical support of important state decisions in the defense and foreign policy of the Russian Federation, combating crime and corruption, border control, protection of state and special facilities, and ensuring the reliability of government communications and government systems.





Putin is confident that representatives of state security agencies of the Russian Federation will strive for maximum results and "act firmly, highly professionally and effectively."





The head of state noted that Russia will continue to mercilessly liquidate hotbeds of extremists together with those countries that are ready to fight this global threat.





He cited the example of the Russian special services in Syria, where accurate reconnaissance and suppression of the arms supply channels to militants were a great contribution to the efforts of the army, aviation and fleet to defeat the main group of terrorists that threatened Russia.













