Enlarged US forces in Afghanistan seen as an attempt to stop The New Silk Road

December 27, 2017 - Fort Russ News -





- Andrey Afanasyev in TsargradTV , translated by Tom Winter -

The increase in the US military contingent in Afghanistan is designed to prevent the implementation of the largest Eurasian projects. Photo: www.globallookpress.com

An additional contingent of American troops will be transferred to Afghanistan in 2018, General John Nicholson announced to the press. In addition to a significant increase in the number of military advisers, the United States is also planning to transfer a contingent of 6,000 troops to Afghanistan. In this case, the total number of US troops in Afghanistan will reach 20,000.





Do not forget that Afghanistan borders on Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which are traditionally the sphere of Moscow's geopolitical interests. Recently, Washington has lost some of its influence in the region, and it is quite possible that the transfer of additional forces to Afghanistan is a reaction to this process.





Central Asia is Russia's "Achilles heel" in terms of security. The region is also called a soft geopolitical underbelly. Huge territories are in the hands of not very powerful governments, which often do not control anything outside their own capital. This leads to the fact that the countries are at risk of falling into the hands of network structures controlled by the West, including terrorist cells.





Recently, several steps have been taken to strengthen security in the Central Asian states, but there is no doubt that the US will continue to make attempts to destabilize the region.





After the defeat in Syria, this is in fact the only lever for applying strong pressure on Russia from the south.





The stakes are rising: the US can cut "One belt - One Road"





At the same time, the US is doing everything possible to prevent China from entering the Indian Ocean. Recently, Beijing has significantly strengthened the dialogue with Kabul and Islamabad. This led to the fact that the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor from went from being Beijing's dream to becoming a reality, and a real headache for Washington. Achieving the stability of this element of the macro project "One belt - One Road" is possible only in close cooperation with the Afghan authorities, as the transport infrastructure passes in close proximity to the Afghan-Pakistan border, which for centuries has not been exemplary in matters of order and safety.





"One belt - one Route" is a terrible dream for Washington. The successful implementation of the project will not only lead to strengthening the monolithic nature of Eurasia, but also will connect the European, Russian and Chinese markets, leaving the overseas partners alone all by themselves. That is why Afghanistan is once again in the center of attention of the United States. This state is an important point, controlling which one can either bring the economic and logistical integration of Eurasia into life, or put a tombstone on it.





Moscow and Beijing should join forces





It is extremely important that the project "One belt - One Route" was favorably received by the Russian leadership. Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness to actively participate in its implementation. A significant part of the route will pass through Russia, which will bring billions to the country's budget and create tens of thousands of jobs.





Without the efforts of Moscow, it is also impossible to ensure the safety of the route on its entire length. The success of the military operation in Syria confirmed the ability of the Russian military to perform the most difficult tasks. By joining forces in this direction, Russia and China will not only be able to significantly strengthen their economic position, but also make the entire Eurasian space safe and prosperous.

