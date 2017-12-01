BREAKING: Syrian helicopter down reportedly by Israeli weapon, three dead

December 1, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









DAMASCUS, Syria - A Syrian military helicopter has been downed over the West Ghouta region of Damascus, leading to the death of the pilot and two of his aides.





It is suspected that militant forces inside the Beit Jinn pocket used Israeli provided missiles to down the helicopter.





Al-Masdar News explained that the crash occured near the Al-Salaam Highway in the government-held Kanakir area.





