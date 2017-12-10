Bombshell: "The cult of the USA is based on myths and historical lies" - State Duma Vice Speaker

December 10, 2017 - FRN -









"The cult of the United States is created through myths and hypertrophied lies about the alleged historical merits and victories of the country", Irina Yarovaya said, the vice speaker of the State Duma, commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump about the US victory in two world wars.





Trump, speaking in front of supporters in Florida, said that the United States is a nation that "won two world wars and put communism on its knees".





"Inside the United States," brainwashing "works through the education system, the cult of the United States is created through myths and hypertrophied lies about supposedly historical achievements and victories, especially eloquently and cynically this manifests itself into a fraud about the US victory in World War II," Yarovoya said.





The parliamentarian stressed that the victory of the Russian people over fascism is a historical fact. "Truthful knowledge" is important to prevent "the manic ambitions of world domination of the US and the desire for profit at all costs, which can become an irreparable tragedy for the whole world," - she concluded.

















Inessa Sinchougova is an Editor and Journalist at Fort Russ News, as well as a research fellow and translator of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. She was educated at Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand), in the field of Political Science and was previously employed in Marketing and Communications Strategy for a Multi-National Corporation. She runs a popular YouTube channel for translations of key Russian Foreign Policy figures and appears regularly on other alternative media channels.





























Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



