VIDEO: Italian police seize millions of drugs that were to finance ISIS

November 4, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









Rome, Italy - Footage was released on Friday showing Italian police seizing around 24 million opiate tablets.





The vast quantity of opiate tablets were discovered at the container port Gioia Tauro in the southern Calabria region.





The tablets reportedly belonged to ISIS and were going to be sold to help finance the terrorist organization.

The drugs sales were "managed directly by Islamic State [ISIS] to finance the terrorist activities planned and carried out around the world," Reggio Calabria's chief prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho said.