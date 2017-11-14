Russian MoD details US-ISIS cooperation

Russian Defense Ministry has provided some information, regarding the situation in eastern Syria and the covert US-led coalition support for ISIS terrorists.





Last week, units of the Syrian Army (while receiving support from the Russian Air Force) liberated the town of Abu Kamal, the last remaining ISIS stronghold in Syria, located at the Iraqi border. The operation not only delivered a decisive blow to ISIS, it also ascertained facts of direct cooperation and support provided by the US-led coalition to the ISIS terrorists.





Following the triumph of the Syrian Army, ISIS terrorists began to depart Abu Kamal en masse, while avoiding the strikes of Russian and Syrian aircrafts, and making their way for Wadi Al Sabha passage, located at Syrian-Iraqi border.





The Command staff of the Russian forces stationed in Syria sent two requests to the Washington-led international “anti-ISIS” coalition headquarters, in order to conduct a combined operation so that the fleeing ISIS convoys on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River would be eradicated for good.





The American side, however, completely refused to take any action against the terrorists, stressing that they began to surrender themselves voluntarily, meaning their actions were assessed in accordance with the provisions of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.





In addition, the Americans failed to respond to a question previously asked by the Russians on why so many of the ISIS terrorists that supposedly left Syria on combat vehicles with heavy armament were regrouping in the Washington-led coalition-controlled territories and preparing for new attacks against the Syrian Army in the vicinity of Abu Kamal.





But this is not the only controversial thing related to the matter. In order to spare the terrorists from Russian and Syrian air strikes, the coalition’s aircrafts attempted to interfere with the Russian Air Force’s actions in the area.





The US-led Coalition Air Force entered the 15-km zone around Abu Kamal to interrupt an operation of the Russian aircraft that was delivering strikes against ISIS terrorists.





This happened despite the fact that the flight ban for the US-led coalition jets in the zone has been earlier agreed and approved by the Combined Air Operations Center in Al Udeid in Qatar.





Such actions by the US-led coalition nicely display how the progress and the offensive of the Syrian Army in direction of Abu Kamal deeply upset the coalition as it hampered the US plans to establish the US-backed authorities beyond the Syrian government’s power in order to take control of the eastern bank of the Euphrates river.





At the same time, it was none other the ISIS terorists that should have acted as local US-backed forces which control the town. Formation flags belonging to the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) found in Abu Kamal prove that ISIS terrorists had disguised in colors of the SDF.





This of course serves as the irrefutable evidence that there is no struggle against terrorism as the entire international community seems to believe.





According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it is now an obvious fact that US is actually providing cover for ISIS terrorists so they can recover their combat capabilities, redeploy, and toying around with them in general to promote the American/Atlanticist interests in the Middle East.



