November 20

2017 - Fort Russ News -









Ex-head of the Ministry of Transport, Yevgeny Chervonenko, has commented on the situation on the Western border, where thousands of heavy trucks accumulated in anticipation of permission to cross from Ukraine.





According to Chervonenko, Poland does is not allowing trucks with goods in because of the politics in Kiev. Earlier, Warsaw also banned entry to the secretary of the Ukrainian commission on issues of war and political repression. They stated - the behavior of Svyatoslav Sheremet is unacceptable, and clarified, the propaganda of criminal ideologies, including Nazism - in Poland is banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called it a violation of the agreements and called on the Polish ambassador.





"In Lviv, thousands of trucks have accumulated on all western borders due to the fact that we played too much on Bandera, Shukhevych, and our path to to Europe has been completely blocked in all meanings of that phrase" said Chervonenko, former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine.





It was not elaborated which resolution Polish authorities are seeking, and for how long the trucks will be stranded.





