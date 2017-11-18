AdSense

    • Latest News

    November 18, 2017
    Home > Russia > Non-addictive painkiller more powerful than morphine created by Russian scientists

    Non-addictive painkiller more powerful than morphine created by Russian scientists

    November 18, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    PYATIGORSK, Russia - Department head of the Volgograd State Medical University and RAS Member, Alexander Spasov, told TASS on Friday in Pyatigorsk have announced that clinical tests have begun on a new painkiller that is not addictive but outperforms morphine.

    "Together with our colleagues from the South Federal University, we created a drug which still has no specific name but is only referred to as RU-1205," Spasov announced at the 3rd International Research and Practice Conference on Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology. 

    "Based on its effect, it outperforms such well-known painkillers as morphine and promedol and does not cause addictive side effects," he explained. 

    "Now, a full round of preclinical studies has been completed, and we are negotiating with two plants that are supposed to bankroll clinical research and initiate industrial production. At present, there isn’t a similar drug like this anywhere in the world," he announced.

    "A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough. This medication may set off a small revolution in pharmacology. It will save patients from subsequent addiction, it takes away the possibility of a drug habit setting in, which occurs when using morphine products over the long term," Spasov pointed out.

         Follow us on Facebook!                                                  
                  Facebook                                   

           Follow us on Twitter!
                  Twitter               

                 Donate!
    Posted by at 5:05 AM
    • Blogger Comments
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: Non-addictive painkiller more powerful than morphine created by Russian scientists Rating: 5 Reviewed By: Paul Antonopoulos
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top
    \