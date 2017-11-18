Non-addictive painkiller more powerful than morphine created by Russian scientists

November 18, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos
PYATIGORSK, Russia - Department head of the Volgograd State Medical University and RAS Member, Alexander Spasov, told TASS on Friday in Pyatigorsk have announced that clinical tests have begun on a new painkiller that is not addictive but outperforms morphine.
"Together with our colleagues from the South Federal University, we created a drug which still has no specific name but is only referred to as RU-1205," Spasov announced at the 3rd International Research and Practice Conference on Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology.
"Based on its effect, it outperforms such well-known painkillers as morphine and promedol and does not cause addictive side effects," he explained.
"Now, a full round of preclinical studies has been completed, and we are negotiating with two plants that are supposed to bankroll clinical research and initiate industrial production. At present, there isn’t a similar drug like this anywhere in the world," he announced.
"A pain-killing drug, which outperforms morphine, and does not cause mental or physical addiction, is a huge breakthrough. This medication may set off a small revolution in pharmacology. It will save patients from subsequent addiction, it takes away the possibility of a drug habit setting in, which occurs when using morphine products over the long term," Spasov pointed out.
