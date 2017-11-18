Non-addictive painkiller more powerful than morphine created by Russian scientists

November 18, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









PYATIGORSK, Russia - Department head of the Volgograd State Medical University and RAS Member, Alexander Spasov, told TASS on Friday in Pyatigorsk have announced that clinical tests have begun on a new painkiller that is not addictive but outperforms morphine.



"Together with our colleagues from the South Federal University, we created a drug which still has no specific name but is only referred to as RU-1205," Spasov announced at the 3rd International Research and Practice Conference on Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology.





"Based on its effect, it outperforms such well-known painkillers as morphine and promedol and does not cause addictive side effects," he explained.



