Iraqi Forces kill scores of ISIS terrorists who are fleeing their last bastion en masse

The Iraqi Forces yesterday liberated 13 villages and killed 45 ISIS terrorists in scope of their operations in the areas of Jazeera and Upper Euphrates that have been going on for the past three days.





“Iraqi Security Forces have liberated the villages of Jurn Al Jazira, Al Ta'ja, Al Jadish, Al Deir, Al Khor, Al Ajamiya, Al Boudiya, Al Sama and Al Baydah”, the Iraqi military source said in a statement.





The statement added that the operations resulted in detonation of six car bombs, the killing of 45 ISIS terrorists (three of them being suicide bombers), destruction of 10 cars carrying machine guns and eight motorcycles. More than 100 explosive devices were dismantled.





Currently, the Iraqi Forces are progressing towards the town of Rawa, the very last ISIS stronghold in the country.





The commander of the Rawa operations, Hussein Ali, said that ISIS terrorists are escaping the town en masse and are running towards the Syrian border.





The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces and the Popular Mobilization Units has also addressed the civilians who remain trapped inside Rawa through megaphones and loudspeakers, urging them to raise white flags over their homes and remain inside to avoid being hurt, as well as to cooperate with security forces upon arrival.





Earlier in the month, The Joint Operations Command announced that the security forces began a large-scale operation to liberate the area of ​​Rummaneh and Rawa district, located in the west of Anbar province, and which are still under control of the terrorist group ISIS.