November 15

2017 - Fort Russ News -





Former German Chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, has in an interview with Zeit accused the Ukrainian government of waging war against the Donbass.





"Schroeder accused the government of Ukraine that it is waging war against the Donbass," the publication reads.





The ex-chancellor also noted that the view that Russia allegedly intended to "annex the Baltics" is "absurd."





"In comparison with the US president, we can be happy that we have Putin in Russia," Schroeder said. This is not the first time Schroeder publicly supports President Putin - when, a number of years ago, asked by journalists what he considered to be the toughest job in the world - he replied, "the President of Russia."





Statements about the alleged threat from the Russian Federation to the Baltic countries and Poland have not been a rarity lately, although Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia will never attack any of the NATO countries.





According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is well aware of the lack of Moscow's plans to attack anyone, but simply take the opportunity to deploy more equipment and battalions near Russian borders.









