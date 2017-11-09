November 9, 2017 - Fort Russ News -





- Sergei Latyshev, in Tsargrad , translated by Tom Winter -





The terms that the European Commission proposed to Gazprom to implement the Nord Stream-2 project -- currently in the stages of agreement, but already caught in the sights of new US sanctions -- are openly discriminatory. Only Berlin could save it, but not even if it wants to.

Brussels. The European Commission seems to have made a final verdict on the project for the creation of the "Nord Stream-2" gas pipeline by Gazprom, which was to pass from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea.





It was supposed to be put into operation by the end of 2019. The throughput of each of its two lines was to be 27.5 billion cubic meters per year. The cost of their erection is estimated at 9.5 billion euros. The new gas pipeline was designed to double the capacity of the Northern Stream-1 built earlier along the same route, which would ensure the uninterrupted supply of cheap Russian gas to Germany and the EU for years to come.





Europe receives as much gas annually via Nord Stream-1 as 700 tankers from the US could deliver to Europe, and at a much lower price. Russia and Germany have always considered this project to be commercial and extremely profitable for themselves.





However, this caused irritation in the Baltic countries and Poland, primarily for political reasons, out of a desire to please the United States, which intends to seriously push Russia out of the European gas market by non-economic methods.





And they did not want it in Brussels, where they dream of subjugating all the member countries of the community, even Germany. We could still brush aside opposition from Poland and the former Soviet Baltic republics, but the position of Brussels is important. And finally it is finally formulated. Briefly, its essence is as follows: The Germans - shut up, and good bye, Nord Stream-II.





In case this legislative initiative of the EU breaks through, the same rules will be extended to the current project of Gazprom - Nord Stream-1. The only loophole for avoiding it, is that the European Commission plans to make exceptions to the new legislation, when and if it is approved, for existing gas pipelines: For those that cross several EU countries at once, the first EU state which the gas pipeline enters from outside will make the decisions on exceptions. For the already operating Nord Stream-1, this is Germany. In other words, only with respect to this Russian pipeline can the status quo remain. Nord Stream-2 is no longer on.









