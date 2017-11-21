BREAKING: Military personnel surround Lugansk - is this a coup?

November 21 , 2017 - Fort Russ News -

The government buildings area of the capital of the Lugansk People's Republic is currently being blocked by people in military uniform, while armored vehicles are seen in the center of the city.





Users of social networks have commented that government buildings may be stormed shortly, followed by arrests of the leaders of the Republic on charges of state treason.













In particular, the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office and deputies of the People's Council.





In the near future we await an official statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of State Security of the Republic of Lugansk.













