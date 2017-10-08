Venezuelan president describes his international tour as a "total success"

October 8, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos













Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has completed an international tour that took him to Algeria, Russia, Belarus and Turkey and in which he described as a "total success".

"This tour of the New World has been a total success, from the economic and financial point of view for the country's recovery process, from the energy, industrial and technological and agricultural fields," the Bolivarian president said.

Maduro emphasized that the tour will allow "the way for ...new energy agreements for the state-run oil company PDVSA."

"We signed bilateral agreements benefiting both sides equally."

The president said the countries he selected to tour belonged to the "new world to which Venezuela belongs to, a multipolar world that respects us, this world where we can integrate into equal conditions without hegemonic empire."

"The world from now on can not be the world of threats, war. It has to be the world of dialogue, of closeness. That is the international policy of Bolivarian Venezuela," he said.

