The Self-Destruction of Facebook: NSA/CIA and Shareholders have opposing interests

Many of the folks I care to keep up with on Facebook are no longer active on Facebook. Facebook is now on a self destruct course and will be making huge claims to shareholders and advertising clients which are vastly out of line with the real projection of Facebook's future. The 'real people' on Facebook are disappearing in droves, tired of being spied on, losing job opportunities due to some obviously f'd up things in employment culture which Facebook actively participates in, and this is a culture that believes you are always representative of the company and thus are never a free public or private citizen.





Activists and opinion makers I follow and care about have been actively de-linked to organic Facebook for political/censorship reasons, even more so since the Soros-Clinton-Zuckerberg wing of the Democrat Party have decided to put their politics even before Facebook's profitability, especially in light of Russia and especially in light of the Trump phenomenon. A similar thing has happened with Google's Adsense program we should also mention, though with Adsense there seems to have been a serious push-back from the 'fiduciary wing'





My Facebook feed seems to be the same 50 people, even though I have 3000+ friends. So what if last week I 'liked' some post of theirs? Facebook actively discourages likes because those likes create a walled garden, and a vicious cycle. Like things, and that's all you'll see. All you see is all you can like. Thus you interact with the same 20 people, and your interaction with and understanding of the community shrinks in proportion.





All of the 'like' pages for personalities, political parties, brands, and social movements that I'm interested in keeping up with have disappeared from organic Facebook , and have been ported over to 'Explore feed' - which works more like 'Facebook Magazine'. At least this feature has been introduced, although the present button and it's location is not intuitive. It's more like they need a third button at the top - ''Profile -- Home --- Magazine''





The pages I manage have less than 1% interaction with our fans. Facebook openly says that eventually we should expect organic interaction should approach ZERO. They want me to 'buy' fans even though everyone knows you can't buy love. They then want to pay to 'boost reach' to those same 'bought' fans who are just random profiles in parts of life and the world that have no connection or interest to our socio-political message.





They want me to buy readers who have no interest in our message/product, and then charge me to reach them.





Facebook is stuck between two big questions which each have two contradictory components, this it can't solve its problem of being simultaneously increasingly profitable and increasingly popular. This actually exposes the anti-social nature of profit before people. Facebook grows because of people, it shrinks when organic advertising through organic use and normal interactions aren't enough, and must be 'shown' (falsely) to shareholders to have some sort of 'infinite growth' mechanism, which nothing in reality, virtual or otherwise, actually has.









1.) a.) It has a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders, whom it is actively lying to, that the continual changes from 2013/14 onward will increase the user experience when these have not. Its actual changes push people away from Facebook. People want to use Facebook for all kinds of reasons - not 'one size fits all reasons'. There may be average reasons, even median reasons, but these are not the same thing as the reasons of actual human beings as individual consumers. The bell curve of 'why' people use Facebook and 'how' they want to use it is probably much more flat than is being said to shareholders. This means that the 'outliers' on this curve are in total numbers, probably larger than the single median purpose user. For Facebook to be a place that people go, it has to work how people want it to work, not how Facebook tells people to want it to work. There's a huge difference here between reality and a Potemkin village being sold to shareholders.