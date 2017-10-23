SDF expected to gain more land, should "negotiations" with ISIS succeed









After capturing Raqqah, ther US-backed and Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are expected to make new military gains.





According to some estimates, SDF will soon be in control of 110 square kilometers of land between Khasham and Hajin in the eastern bank of the Euphrates river, should the outcome of the nEgotiations between the tribal leaders OF Deir Ez Zour province and ISIS terrorists be successful.





Currently, SDF controls large areas around the Khabour River and will likely be in full control of all villages and towns in the region very soon.





Because of this, the Arab and Assyrian residents fear the area could become kurdified.



In the past, SDF units were spotted of breaking into Arab and Assyrian homes, often forcing the people out.











