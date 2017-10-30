October 30 , 2017 - Fort Russ News -

The famous financier George Soros has handed over $ 18 billion to the Open Society Foundation, which is included in the list of organizations that threaten Russia's national security.





The Wall Street Journal reports that Soros will not use these funds for speculation or investment in the market, as he has personal funds in the Soros Fund for this.





The Foundation itself argues that such infusions are necessary to ensure the functioning of the charity in the long run.





Soros is the founder and head of the hedge fund Soros Fund Management and is among the richest people in the world. Forbes estimates his fortune at $ 25 billion. At the same time, more than 100,000 people in the US, according to polls, recognize him as a terrorist because of his activities.





As mentioned, the Foundation is included in the list of organizations whose activities threaten Russia's national security. This list appeared in 2015, with the first organization in it being the National Endowment for Democracy, created by the US Congress. At the same time, the Open Society Foundation was kicked out of Russia in 2015, as an NGO with "undesired" activities.





Soros traditionally uses the money earned on speculation and investment to "support democracy" in countries around the world. At the same time, many politicians claim that Soros is plotting against the authorities of certain countries, although in some cases it is more like simple demonization attempts.





But there is also a lot of actual evidence of interference from Soros too. US senators have previously sent an official letter to Secretary of State Mr. Tillerson, in which they said that they had information about the transfer of funds from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is controlled by the State Department, to a number of foundations of the scandalous billionaire.





Soros used these funds to intervene in elections in several countries of Europe, Africa and Latin America through the financing of certain political parties, as well as in other ways.





In particular, attempts to influence the course of the elections have been recorded in Albania and Macedonia through the Open Society Foundation.





The allocation of such a large amount of money just a few months before the presidential election in Russia looks suspicious. Given the Foundation has no presence in Russia itself, it is still worthwhile for the media and other public service representatives to keep track of its activities.









Follow us on Facebook!





Follow us on Twitter!



