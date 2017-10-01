BREAKING: Former US-backed militant commander filmed raping teenage girl in northern Syria

October 1, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos













A Turkey-backed militant commander in northern Syria has been arrested after a sex tape emerged of him raping a teenage girl.





The Ahrar al-Sharqiya commander, identified as Abu Khalid al-Sharqiya, was arrested after a sex tape emerged of him raping a 13 or 14 year old girl in the northern Aleppo countryside town of Jarabulus.





The commander claims that the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) planted the camera in his home despite the fact that the video took placed in Jarabulus where the Kurdish militia have no presence.





Jarabulus was captured from ISIS by the Turkish military and their proxy jihadist forces on 24 August 2016.





The Ahrar al-Sharqiya militant group for a long period for the duration of the Syrian war was backed by the United States.

