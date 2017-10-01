AdSense

    • Latest News

    October 1, 2017
    Home > Syria > BREAKING: Former US-backed militant commander filmed raping teenage girl in northern Syria

    BREAKING: Former US-backed militant commander filmed raping teenage girl in northern Syria

    October 1, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos



    A Turkey-backed militant commander in northern Syria has been arrested after a sex tape emerged of him raping a teenage girl.

    The Ahrar al-Sharqiya commander, identified as Abu Khalid al-Sharqiya, was arrested after a sex tape emerged of him raping a 13 or 14 year old girl in the northern Aleppo countryside town of Jarabulus. 

    The commander claims that the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) planted the camera in his home despite the fact that the video took placed in Jarabulus where the Kurdish militia have no presence.

    Jarabulus was captured from ISIS by the Turkish military and their proxy jihadist forces on 24 August 2016.

    The Ahrar al-Sharqiya militant group for a long period for the duration of the Syrian war was backed by the United States.

         Follow us on Facebook!                                                  
                  Facebook                                   

           Follow us on Twitter!
                  Twitter               

                 Donate!
    Posted by at 11:14 AM
    Next
    This is the most recent post.
     Older Post
    • Blogger Comments
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: BREAKING: Former US-backed militant commander filmed raping teenage girl in northern Syria Rating: 5 Reviewed By: Paul Antonopoulos
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top
    \