BREAKING: Iraqi forces liberate host of sites from ISIS in drive to reach the Syrian border

October 26, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos









Pro-government forces in Iraqi have engaged in a rapid drive and liberated a host of sites from ISIS in an effort to clear the Syrian border region from the terrorist organisation.



Iraqi forces have liberated al-Nasir, Abid, al-Ghar, al-Halqum and Jahish valleys south of ISIS-held al-Qaim at the Syrian border.





The major city of al-Qaim is the last major city held by ISIS in Iraq and its liberation will severely hinder its operations in neighboring Deir Ezzor province in Syria.