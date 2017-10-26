AdSense

    October 26, 2017
    BREAKING: Iraqi forces liberate host of sites from ISIS in drive to reach the Syrian border

    October 26, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    Pro-government forces in Iraqi have engaged in a rapid drive and liberated a host of sites from ISIS in an effort to clear the Syrian border region from the terrorist organisation.

    Iraqi forces have liberated al-Nasir, Abid, al-Ghar, al-Halqum and Jahish valleys south of ISIS-held al-Qaim at the Syrian border.

    The major city of al-Qaim is the last major city held by ISIS in Iraq and its liberation will severely hinder its operations in neighboring Deir Ezzor province in Syria. 

    In addition, Iraqi forces have also liberated the H2 Airbase, al-Husseiniya, al-Nadirati and al-Kurati in its offensive to reach al-Qaim.

