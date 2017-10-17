BREAKING: Civilians reveal Kurdish police in Kirkuk ran extortion rackets, Christians most affected

October 17, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos

Shop owners in Kirkuk have revealed to a Al-Sura News correspondent that the Kurdish police force, the Asayish, ran an extortion racket that suffocated business owners.





Bribes were allegedly to have been as high as 60% of revenue. and even higher amounts were for Christian-run businesses, the Al-Sura report continued.





"If your name from was from a known tribe, you paid almost nothing," a Kurdish shop owner revealed to Al-Sura News.





"If it was Christian, you might as well close your shop," the owner continued to explain.





Most Christians in the city are Assyrian, who have consistently complained of harassment and displacement from Peshmerga and Asayish authorities.