Iraqi forces launch operation against the ISIS-held pocket of Hawija

September 21, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos

Iraqi forces have launched an operation against ISIS in the Hawija pocket of northern Iraq.





This region remains one of the last strongholds for the terrorist group in the country.





As seen in the above map, Iraqi forces have made rapid progress against ISIS in the pocket and have confirmed that this operation will not conclude until the terrorist group are completely defeated.





Meanwhile, a Kurdish military spokesman announced that the Peshmerga are not participating in the operation to restore the Hawijah region.

