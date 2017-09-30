AdSense

    • Latest News

    September 30, 2017
    Home > Syria > China reaffirms its support for Syria, announces it opposes plans to divide the country

    China reaffirms its support for Syria, announces it opposes plans to divide the country

    September 30, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos

    China has reiterated its support for Syria's sovereignty and unity on Saturday by announcing it supports a united Syria.

    China stands by “Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” and rejects “any attempt to divide it,” Syrian news agency SANA reported China's Ambassador to Syria, Qi Qianjin as saying.

    The ambassador emphasized that “only the Syrian people have the right to determine their future... not any other country.”

    Qianjin also said that Syria's decision to look “toward the east” in building its international ties is a “wise policy,” and that he looks forward to developing and deepening political, economic, educational, and strategic relations.

         Follow us on Facebook!                                                  
                  Facebook                                   

           Follow us on Twitter!
                  Twitter               

                 Donate!
    Posted by at 9:09 AM
    • Blogger Comments
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: China reaffirms its support for Syria, announces it opposes plans to divide the country Rating: 5 Reviewed By: Paul Antonopoulos
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top
    \