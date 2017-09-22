BREAKING: Turkey promises to help Iraq's Turkmen minority defend itself from Kurdish attacks

September 22, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos





The Turkish National Security Council has promised to provide air support for Iraq's Turkmen minority to defend against Kurdish attacks ahead of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) independence referendum, Sura News reported.

The Turkish National Security Council also pledged to provide weapons and military support should the situation warrant direct Turkish intervention, the report continued to explain.



This comes as thousands of Yazidis attempt to flee from KRG-controlled areas of Iraq, citing aggression from the Kurdish majority ahead of the unconstitutional September 25 independence referendum.





Baghdad, and the international community with the exception of Israel has denounced the upcoming referendum and have called for the preservation of the Iraqi state in its entirety.

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Twitter!

Donate!