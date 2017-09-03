AdSense

    September 3, 2017
    BREAKING: Syrian Army within 10km of Deir Ezzor as ISIS collapses, famous general is martyred

    September 3, 2017 - Fort Russ News - Paul Antonopoulos


    The Syrian Army has continued its impressive drive against ISIS and towards the besieged city of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria.

    The Syrian Army has confirmed in liberating 'Uqayribat, Masada and Rasm Qanbar Farm from the terrorist organization.

    Along with the liberation of the aforementioned sites, the Syrian Army has also taken the sixth tower near the newly liberated Al-Shula to the southwest of Deir Ezzor.

    Meanwhile, Honorary Major General Ghassan Jamil Saeed from Kweires airbase was killed today in battles against ISIS.


