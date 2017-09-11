AdSense

    September 11, 2017
    "Assad must keep Iran out of Syria if he wants to stay in power" - Israeli Justice Minister

    September 11th, 2017 - Fort Russ News -
    - Al Mayadeen - - translated by Samer Hussein -
         

    Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has said Israel should pressure the world's major powers not to allow Iran to establish a stronger presence in Syria.

    While delivering her speech at the annual ICT's World Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, the Israeli Justice Minister said that the Syrian President Bashar Al Assad must keep Iran out of Syria in case he wanted to stay in power, according to Jerusalem Post.

    “The Iranian-backed forces are trying to build a bridge stretching all the way from Iran to the Syrian-Israeli border”, Shaked warned while obviously referring to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. 

    She then said Israel must ensure that Hezbollah does not receive any shipments of weapons, warning that its military arsenal is constantly growing.



