The German musicians are now threatened with eight years of imprisonment for “violating” regulations for foreigners.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (currently based in Kiev) has begun a criminal proceeding against the German techno band Scooter, due to its appearance at the musical event in Crimea, a territory which now belongs to Russia.





The authorities in Ukraine even went as far as to contact the competent authorities in Germany in order to obtain international legal aid and eventually interrogate the band members.





The German band Scooter made its appearance on Friday, in scope of the musical festival known as ZBFest, and which took place in Balaklava.





Scooter’s frontman HP Baxxter has already promised that the band will return to Crimea.





Crimea officially rejoined Russia back in March 2014 after being part of the independent state of Ukraine for more than two decades, and following a referendum which was supported by at least 90% of the voters.





The main reason for the referendum was the coup in Kiev, in which the opposition violently overthrew the president Viktor Yanukovich and established its own government, known for having staunch nationalist and chauvinist characteristics.





Despite this, the US and EU governments immediately recognized the dubious change of power in Kiev, yet they did not recognize the popular choice made in Crimea, in addition to imposing sanctions against Russia.





The post-coup authorities in Ukraine refuse to recognize Crimea as part of Russia and immediately add its foreign visitors to the list of potential enemies of Ukraine.



