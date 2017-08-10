Tensions Beginning? Saudis Cancel a High-profile Meeting with the so-called "Syrian Opposition"





















Representatives of the so-called Syrian opposition will not hold a much expected meeting with the Saudi foreign minister Adel Al Jubair.





Earlier, members of the so-called “Syrian government in exile” announced they would meet with the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubair in Riyadh to discuss political situation and developments in Syria.





The meeting was expected to focus on latest developments in Syria and the resumption of the political process.





The meeting was to be attended by Riad Seif, the President of the so-called “National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces”, as well as Jawad Abu Hatab, Nasr Hariri, Ahmed Sayed Youssef and Hadi Al Bahra.