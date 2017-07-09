It's Just a Medum-range Missile" - Russia Responds to US Hysteria Over North Korean Missile Launch





Russia has responded to hysterical US remarks over the latest North Korean missile launch.





A source at the United Nations said Russian Federation handed over information on latest North Korean missile launch to the other members of the UN Security Council, proving that the missile, which was launched on Tuesday, was in fact a medium-range one, and not an intercontinental ballistic missile as claimed by the United States.





The source added that according to data, gathered by the Russian intelligence, Pyongyang launched a medium-range ballistic missile on the 4th of July.



During Wednesday’s session of the UN Security Council, The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said her country is ready to hand over reliable information, gathered by the US intelligence, to Moscow in order to prove that the North Korean missile was an intercontinental one.





“I want to tell the Russians, our friends, that it is not just the Secretary-General alone, who confirmed that the missile was an intercontinental one, but also our intelligence, and even Pyongyang itself. If you want any intelligence information to make sure that it was indeed an intercontinental missile, then know that we are ready to provide it.”





Haley’s comments came in a response to the statement, previously made by Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vladimir Safronkov, who said the issue of the recent Pyongyang missile launch requires to be more carefully researched.























