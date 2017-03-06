Protestors storm Kiev Cabinet of Ministers, demand Poroshenko impeachment [VIDEO]

March 6, 2017 - Fort Russ News -

RusVesna - translated by J. Arnoldski -













“Defrauded bank investors” and “civil activists” have stormed Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers and called on others to rally to them.





The protestors are demanding the impeachment of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the resignation of Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman. One of the activists, Yury Kleynos, has announced the beginning of a hunger strike.





“The police are coming for us, but we are not afraid,” Kleynos said, “Join us. Because of the government’s bestial attitude towards the people, we demand the impeachment of President Poroshenko.”





Some of the protestors have their mouths taped shut and are holding signs with such slogans as “Poroshenko is a killer,” “For a people’s impeachment”, and “Groysman to Israel.”

