Kiev failed all Minsk-2 obligations for 2016

"Summing up both the meeting and the passing year, we have to admit that today none of the political points of the complex of measures are being carried out by Ukraine. We expected to finally hear Kiev's position at the meeting of the Ukrainian negotiators, but unfortunately opponents have not changed."





She explained that representatives of Ukraine continue to refer to the "Normandy format" and lack of a "road map", replacing the meanings and concepts, "are not any closer to discussing any essential issue and de facto are blocking all political group work."





Nikonorova noted that Ukraine continues to ignore the reasoning that the group working within the framework and on the basis of a set of measures are thereby not only delaying the negotiation process, but also ignoring the instructions of the leaders of the guarantor countries (Russia, France and Germany).



