Kiev failed all Minsk-2 obligations for 2016

December 21st, 2016 - Fort Russ News -
DNI - translated by J. Flores -
The political commitment in Kiev, within the framework of the complex of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, are not fulfilled, stated acting Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova of the DPR today at the end of the last meeting in 2016 of the political subgroup .
"Summing up both the meeting and the passing year, we have to admit that today none of the political points of the complex of measures are being carried out by Ukraine. We expected to finally hear Kiev's position at the meeting of the Ukrainian negotiators, but unfortunately opponents have not changed."
She explained that representatives of Ukraine continue to refer to the "Normandy format" and lack of a "road map", replacing the meanings and concepts, "are not any closer to discussing any essential issue and de facto are blocking all political group work."
Nikonorova noted that Ukraine continues to ignore the reasoning that the group working within the framework and on the basis of a set of measures are thereby not only delaying the negotiation process, but also ignoring the instructions of the leaders of the guarantor countries (Russia, France and Germany).
"Our position remains the same: to start a direct, frank and productive dialogue between the two parties to the conflict to implement all points of the Package of Measures, as soon as possible ", concluded the Acting Foreign Minister of the DPR.
